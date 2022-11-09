ECOWAS Award of Excellence Jury reviews nominations for the year 2022

Members of the ECOWAS Award of Excellence Jury are meeting in Abuja for five (5) days to review the nominations from Member states for the year 2022.

The award seeks to recognize excellence and honour individuals or legal entities who, through their activities, initiatives, creativity, and services, which have immensely contributed to the promotion of regional integration, peace, and socio-economic development in the region.

The ECOWAS Excellence Award was first established in 1982, revised in 1992 by community regulation, and in 2017 it was adopted by Decision of the Heads of State and Government laying down the criteria and procedures for awarding the ECOWAS Prize of Excellence. The award comprises of three categories: 1- Award for Science and Technology, Arts and Literature with 3 sub-categories which are Science and Technology, Arts and Literature; 2- Honorary Award for Eminent Persons; 3 – Award for deserving Community citizens who have been self-sacrificing.

Professor Abdoulaye Maga, Director of Education, Science and Culture of the ECOWAS Commission, who represented Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner of Human Development and Social Affairs, in his welcome address, called on the jury to examine the proposals made into the 3 categories with sincerity of purpose devoid of any sentiments towards their Country citizens, so that the results and recommendations made will further improve the process.

The meeting will end on Saturday, 12th November, 2022 with the adoption of the report and recommendations and a courtesy visit to the ECOWAS Commission’s President, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.