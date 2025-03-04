ECOWAS-Backed Initiative Trains Liberian Communities to Combat Menstrual Health Barriers

A regional effort to tackle menstrual health challenges keeping adolescent girls out of school has kicked off in rural Liberia, with trainers and local officials learning to produce reusable sanitary pads during a three-day workshop funded by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The program, which ran from February 24–26, 2025, targets four counties—Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Bomi—where limited access to menstrual products forces many girls to miss up to 50 school days annually.

Organized by the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office in Liberia, the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), and local firm Payless Bana Innovations (Payless Pads), the Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop equipped educators, health workers, and students with skills to create affordable, eco-friendly sanitary pads. The initiative, titled “Closing the Gap in Sexual Reproductive Health and Promoting Healthy Menstrual Hygiene Practices,” aims to reduce dropout rates and empower girls through practical solutions.

“When girls cannot manage their menstruation safely, their education—and futures—are jeopardized,” said ECOWAS Resident Representative H.E. Josephine Nkrumah during the event. She emphasized the dual impact of the project: keeping girls in classrooms and reducing environmental waste from disposable pads, which often take centuries to decompose.

Liberian district education and health officials, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Gender’s Sexual Reproductive Health Directorate, praised the initiative. One district health officer noted, “This training transforms participants into advocates. These girls will now teach others, creating a ripple effect in their communities.”

Participants learned to stitch reusable pads using locally sourced materials, a cost-effective alternative to commercial products. The workshop also addressed broader sexual reproductive health (SRH) education, aiming to dismantle stigma and improve access to accurate information.

The project’s next phase, set for March 2025, will distribute 6,000 reusable pads to schools in the targeted counties, funded by WAHO. Nkrumah stressed the long-term vision: “This isn’t just about pads. It’s about dignity, education, and environmental stewardship.”

Context:

School Absenteeism : Studies estimate 1 in 10 African girls skips school during menstruation due to product shortages or stigma.

Environmental Impact : Over 300 million non-biodegradable menstrual products are discarded monthly in West Africa.

ECOWAS Priorities: The initiative aligns with the bloc's health and gender equality goals, outlined in its 2021–2025 Strategic Plan.

Local educators hope the program will spark policy changes, urging Liberia’s government to integrate menstrual health into national education frameworks. “Sustainability depends on institutional support,” said a Margibi County teacher. “But today, we’ve planted seeds of change.”