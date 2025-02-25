ECOWAS Bolsters Food Security with Regional Stock Management Training in Benin

A three-day regional workshop aimed at strengthening food storage systems across West Africa and the Sahel opened in Cotonou, Benin, this week, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) seeks to address chronic food insecurity exacerbated by climate shocks and instability.

Organized by the ECOWAS Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) and INADES-Formation, the event brought together 70 experts, policymakers, and representatives from farmer organizations to refine training programs for local stock managers—a critical component of the bloc’s strategy to mitigate hunger crises.

Since 2015, ECOWAS has prioritized a three-tiered defense system to safeguard food supplies: locally managed community stocks, national reserves, and a regional emergency buffer managed by RAAF. The initiative, supported by the European Union, French Development Agency (AFD), and World Bank, has trained 86 specialized instructors and over 160 producer organizations, equipping them with skills to manage grain reserves, prevent post-harvest losses, and respond to shortages.

“Local stocks are our first line of defense,” said Benin’s Agriculture Minister Dossouhoui Gaston, who opened the workshop. He stressed the urgency of professionalizing storage practices, particularly for livestock feed, which remains scarce in drought-prone areas. “Investing in training is not optional—it’s a lifeline for millions.”

The workshop reviewed progress since the launch of an e-learning platform and region-wide training modules, designed to standardize best practices in inventory management, pest control, and distribution. Mohamed Zongo, RAAF’s Executive Director, highlighted the role of grassroots networks: “Farmers’ cooperatives hold invaluable knowledge. Our task is to scale their expertise into a sustainable system.”

Challenges persist. Despite ECOWAS’ efforts, the Sahel faces recurring food emergencies, with over 40 million people projected to face crisis-level hunger in 2025 due to conflict and erratic rainfall. Participants acknowledged gaps, including inconsistent funding and logistical hurdles in remote areas. “Training is futile if we can’t reach villages cut off by insecurity,” said a representative from Burkina Faso’s farmers’ union.

The forum also explored strategies to secure long-term funding and integrate traditional storage methods with modern technology. Success stories, such as Niger’s community-led grain banks, which reduced child malnutrition rates by 30% in pilot regions, were showcased as models.

As the workshop concluded Thursday, ECOWAS reaffirmed its goal of a “resilient and inclusive” storage network. With the Sahel’s population set to double by 2050, the stakes are high. “This isn’t just about preserving crops,” Zongo added. “It’s about preserving futures.”