ECOWAS, Britain hold Discussions on the Security Situations in the Region

The Rt Hon James Heappey MP, Minister of State (Minister for Armed Forces) of Britain paid a working visit to the H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, today, April 11, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

They discussed on issues of Security in the Region, especial the situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

President Touray stressed the need for all interventions in the Region to be under the ECOWAS regional framework (The Action Plan) to build coherent coordinated efforts.

The Rt Hon James Heappey MP assured the ECOWAS Commission’s President of UK’s readiness to work with ECOWAS in ensuring a peaceful Region.