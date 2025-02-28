ECOWAS, Business Leaders Forge Path Toward Stronger West African Economic Integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deepened ties with regional business leaders this week during a high-level consultative meeting aimed at accelerating economic integration across the bloc.

Hosted by the ECOWAS Directorate of Private Sector, the dialogue brought together officials including Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Massandjé Touré-Litse and representatives from the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), signaling a renewed push to align private sector priorities with the commission’s strategic goals.

Central to discussions was ECOWAS’s “4×4 Strategic Plan,” a blueprint designed to bolster intra-regional trade, streamline cross-border regulations, and attract investment. Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu, ECOWAS Director of Private Sector, underscored the urgency of collaboration, stating, “Harmonizing policies and unlocking infrastructure opportunities isn’t optional—it’s the bedrock of job creation and competitiveness.” He emphasized that bridging gaps between governments and businesses could help mitigate barriers such as fragmented trade laws and bureaucratic delays, which have long stifled growth in the region.

FEWACCI, represented by Secretary-General Aminou Akadiri, pledged to amplify advocacy for small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and youth-led ventures, calling them “the lifeblood of West Africa’s economic transformation.” The federation also committed to fostering stronger partnerships among member states to tackle shared challenges, including access to financing and market expansion.

The meeting comes as ECOWAS seeks to reinvigorate its integration agenda amid sluggish progress on initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Analysts note that while West Africa boasts a combined GDP of over $700 billion, intra-regional trade remains below 15%, hampered by infrastructure gaps and protectionist policies. Private sector leaders argue that simplifying customs procedures and standardizing product regulations could unlock billions in untapped potential.

Critics, however, warn that political instability in parts of the region, coupled with fluctuating commodity prices, could undermine these efforts. “Collaboration is vital, but without stable governance and targeted investment, even the best-laid plans risk stagnation,” said one Abidjan-based economist, who requested anonymity.

ECOWAS officials reaffirmed their commitment to positioning regional business associations as key drivers of economic cohesion. The outcomes of this meeting are expected to inform policy adjustments ahead of the bloc’s mid-year summit in Accra, where leaders will review progress on integration milestones.