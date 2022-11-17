“ECOWAS Café” launched

The ECOWAS Resident Representation in Mali, the ECOWAS National Office, the Regional Center for Animal Health (CRSA) and the National Center for the Coordination of the Early Warning Mechanism of Mali (CNAP), united in a group called “Collaboration Platform of National Structures, ECOWAS Representation and Agencies in Mali” launched a project called “ECOWAS Café”.

This project, which will serve as a space for exchanges and awareness-raising, in particular for citizens around ECOWAS in Mali, benefits from the financial support of the German Cooperation –GIZ, as part of its support project for the Transition and operational strengthening to the ECOWAS Representation.

Placed under the chairmanship of H.E.M. the Minister of Malians living abroad and African Integration, the official ceremony to launch these communication tools took place under the theme “Vision 2050, ECOWAS of the peoples: peace and prosperity for all”. It recorded the participation of representatives of the institutions of the Republic, the Government, academics, political parties, civil society, professional orders and the diplomatic corps accredited in Mali.

The opening ceremony was marked by four interventions, namely, that of the Delegate General for African Integration (Head of the ECOWAS National Office), Mr. Tahirou SIDIBE, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Mali, H.E.M. Mário Gomes Fernandes, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mali, H.E. Dr Dietrich Pohl, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Malians Established Abroad and African Integration, Dr Nema GUINDO, replacing the Minister.

In his speech, the General Delegate for African Integration, Mr. Tahirou highlighted the importance, role and efforts of the General Delegation for African Integration which serves as the ECOWAS National Office in Mali in the promotion and popularization of ECOWAS.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mali H.E. Doctor Dietrich POHL, the financial partner of the project, welcomed the initiative, the realization of which was carried out with the support of GIZ. He said he hoped that the Coffee project will contribute to strengthening relations between Mali and ECOWAS, which at one time experienced a requirement.

The Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Mali, H.E. Mr. Mário Gomes Fernandes gave an overview of ECOWAS, whose mission is to promote cooperation and integration, economic union, contribute to improving the standard of living of the populations and ensure a economic growth in the sub-region. He reiterated the availability of ECOWAS, through the Representation alongside Mali, to address the significant challenges it faces.

In her opening speech, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Malians living abroad and African Integration, representing the Minister, justified the merits of this activity which results in a finding of lack of information on ECOWAS, whose achievements are significant and numerous in Mali in various sectors. Finally, she wished that the Café be a framework that will strengthen the knowledge of the population on ECOWAS for the happiness of the community.

The Representative proceeded to the symbolic delivery of a copy of the first issue of the Information Review published by the Resident Representation of ECOWAS, marking the launch of the said review. The launching ceremony was followed by a presentation session around the theme: “Vision 2050, the ECOWAS of the peoples: peace and prosperity for all”.