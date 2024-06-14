ECOWAS Calls for Global Support in Addressing Sahel and West Africa Challenges

The ECOWAS Commission recently participated in the Policy Steering Group (PSG) meeting of the Sahel and West Africa Club, held in Paris, France on 4th and 5th June 2024.

Represented by Mrs. Massandjé Touré-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, ECOWAS delegates engaged in crucial discussions focusing on regional development priorities and strategic alignments with the Sahel Club’s agenda.

Key agenda items included the review of the Sahel Club’s financial report for 2023, the formulation of the work programme, and the budget planning for 2025-2026. Central to the discussions were issues concerning intra-regional food trade dynamics and conflict networks affecting West and North Africa.

The Policy Steering Group serves as a pivotal decision-making body, setting strategic directives aligned with West African regional priorities and the collective interests of its member states.

In parallel sessions held alongside the PSG meeting, representatives from ECOWAS, UEMOA, and CILSS collaborated with OECD counterparts. These sessions aimed to enhance cooperation between West African Sahel Club members and the OECD, focusing on mutual developmental goals.

Commissioner Touré-Litse underscored the region’s multifaceted challenges, emphasizing security concerns, political instability, rapid urbanization impacting food and nutritional security, and climate change-induced biodiversity loss. She urged OECD member nations to provide robust support to address these challenges comprehensively and cohesively.

The meetings concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment from all stakeholders to foster greater collaboration and solidarity in tackling shared regional challenges, aiming for sustainable development and resilience across West Africa.