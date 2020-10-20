A monitoring mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday reiterated in Abidjan its call for a peaceful environment in view of the presidential election on October 31 in Cote d’Ivoire.

“We are here to make sure that the poll to be held on October 31 is done in a peaceful environment,” said Head of Mission Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Foreign Minister of Ghana, after an interview with Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara.

The head of mission welcomed the commitment of Ouattara, RHDP candidate (Ally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, in power), to do everything possible for the smooth running of the electoral campaign and a transparent and peaceful presidential election.

Bocthway urged youth and political party activists to be responsible, to avoid violence and to embrace the ongoing democratic process. “We must not allow to be used or to be influenced to perpetrate acts of violence,” she said, calling on the people to express their voice through votes.