ECOWAS Celebrates 49th Anniversary by Empowering Orphans and Students in Liberia

The Office of the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia celebrated the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS with a special event dedicated to orphans and students in Barclay Farm, Margibi County, District #2. Under the theme “Enhancing Regional Unity, Peace, and Security,” the celebration focused on inclusivity and support for the less privileged.

This year’s anniversary stood out by bringing the festivities to those in need. In collaboration with the ECOWAS Volunteers Program, interns from the ECOWAS Young Professional Program, and the National Financial Manager of the West African Health Organization in Liberia, the office organized a memorable day for the children at Bendu M. Van Elementary and Junior High School.

Coinciding with Menstrual Hygiene Day, the event emphasized menstrual hygiene awareness. Both boys and girls were educated about the myths and negative perceptions related to menstruation. Additionally, training sessions on making reusable sanitary pads were scheduled for the following week.

Key Remarks and Contributions:

H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, the Resident Representative, underscored the relevance of the anniversary theme, highlighting the importance of unity, peace, and security in overcoming regional challenges. She encouraged students to embody these values in their daily lives to contribute to a stronger and more united sub-region.

The celebration included significant donations from the Resident Representative’s Office and ECOWAS Volunteers. Essential items, including food, sanitary packages, textbooks, exercise books, clothing, and detergents, were donated to the orphanage, amounting to $5,000 USD.

This event not only honored the achievements of ECOWAS over the past 49 years but also demonstrated a commitment to empowering youth and supporting vulnerable communities. The focus on education, unity, and practical support highlighted ECOWAS’ dedication to regional development and social welfare.