ECOWAS Celebrates 49th Anniversary in Burkina Faso

The ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Burkina Faso marked the 49th anniversary of the regional organization with a celebratory event on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The occasion, which also included Eid el Kebir festivities, was attended by ECOWAS staff and their families, including members of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

Address by Acting Resident Representative

During the celebration, Acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in Burkina Faso, Francis Chuks Njoaguani, addressed the challenges and successes of regional integration. He praised ECOWAS’s achievements in promoting community development and expressed hope for ongoing and future negotiations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to strengthen regional unity.

“Despite current challenges, I am confident that the vision of our founding fathers and the interests of our region will prevail,” Njoaguani said. He thanked past and present leaders and staff for their dedication to the organization’s goals.

Eid el Kebir Celebrations

The event coincided with Eid el Kebir, allowing the ECOWAS office to honor its Muslim staff and their families. Gift hampers were distributed to Muslim staff members and support staff from local service providers. The festivities concluded with a cocktail reception, emphasizing community and appreciation among the attendees.

Significance of the Event

This anniversary celebration underscored ECOWAS’s commitment to regional integration and cultural inclusivity. By combining the anniversary with the Eid celebration, ECOWAS highlighted the importance of unity and development within the region.