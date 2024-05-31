ECOWAS Celebrates 49th Anniversary in Guinea-Bissau

The Office of the ECOWAS Representation in Guinea-Bissau celebrated the 49th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with a series of activities from May 27 to 28, 2024.

On May 27, 2024, a ceremony was held at Mansoa Regional Hospital in the north of the country to hand over medical supplies and medicines. This event was organized in collaboration with the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau. The donation was presented by Ambassador Ngozi UKAEJE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, to Mr. Martinho Moreira, Governor of the Region. The ceremony was attended by ECOWAS Ambassadors in Guinea-Bissau, Dr. Cristina Pedreira, Director of the National Office of ECOWAS, force commanders of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission, and local community members.

On May 28, 2024, the celebrations continued with a formal flag-raising ceremony at the Government’s headquarters, the “Palacio do Governo.” Ambassador Ngozi UKAEJE, Marciano Silva Barbeiro, the Representative of the Government of Guinea-Bissau, government officials, accredited ambassadors from ECOWAS member countries, the Command of the ECOWAS Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau, and other distinguished guests attended the event. The day concluded with a gala dinner featuring performances by local artists, celebrating the spirit and unity of ECOWAS.

These events marked the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS with a focus on community support and cultural celebration, underscoring the organization’s commitment to regional cooperation and development.