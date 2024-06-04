ECOWAS Celebrates 49th Anniversary in Guinea

The Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Guineans Living Abroad, organized a cocktail reception to commemorate the founding of ECOWAS on 28 May 1975 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at the Primus Kaloum hotel in Conakry on 28 May 2024, was presided over by Dr. Morissanda KOUYATE, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Guineans Living Abroad, accompanied by H.E. Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea. The event was well attended by members of the Transition Government, Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited in Guinea, and other key figures in Guinean political life.

The celebration featured artistic performances and speeches, creating a festive atmosphere. The ECOWAS Resident Representative praised the spirit of the organization’s founding fathers and highlighted the achievements that benefit the citizens of the Member States every day.

In his message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Guinea’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS, emphasizing the organization’s importance to all Member States. He expressed the hope that ECOWAS would continue to promote peace, solidarity, and prosperity, becoming truly an ECOWAS of the people.