ECOWAS Celebrates 49th Anniversary with Focus on Regional Unity and Peace

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marked its 49th anniversary today with a significant joint activity at the King Fahd Hôtel in Dakar.

Organized by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and the ECOWAS Gender and Development Centre (CCDG), with participation from the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), this year’s celebration centered around the theme: “Strengthening Regional Unity, Peace, and Security.”

The event gathered key stakeholders, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic community, and various partners, emphasizing the collaborative spirit essential for achieving the region’s ambitious goals.

Edwin W. Harris Jr., Director General of GIABA, delivered a message on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray. He stated, “In unity, we will preserve peace and strengthen our actions for the security of our Member States and our people. Through unity, we will preserve regional stability and the harmonious political and socio-economic development of our community.”

A highlight of the celebration was a joint presentation by Sandra Oulaté Fattoh, Director of CCDG, and Francis Sempore, Executive Director of ECREEE. Their presentation underscored the significant contributions of CCDG and ECREEE towards the realization of ECOWAS Vision 2050, a strategic framework for inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

Sandra Oulaté Fattoh emphasized the critical role of gender equality and women’s empowerment in fostering regional stability and development. She stated, “ECOWAS, through the CCDG, seeks to strengthen national laws for the protection of women, girls, and children, promote the participation of women in decision-making bodies, and support the socio-economic resilience of women in areas of tension or post-conflict.”

Francis Sempore highlighted the importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency in driving economic growth and environmental sustainability. He noted, “CCDG has been involved in consolidating the strategy for gender mainstreaming within ECREEE to ensure better operationalization of the Regional Policy on Gender Mainstreaming in Energy Access and improve implementation of national action plans for gender mainstreaming in access.”

This anniversary celebration not only commemorates nearly five decades of ECOWAS’s achievements but also reinforces the commitment of its institutions to work synergistically towards a peaceful, united, and prosperous West Africa. As ECOWAS looks ahead to its Vision 2050, the collaborative efforts demonstrated today will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone for future successes.