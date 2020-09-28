Chairman for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged world leaders to lend their support to the efforts to find a lasting solution to the socio-political crisis in Mali.

Addressing the virtual 75th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday, the newly –elected ECOWAS Chairman said this support would go a long way to help defeat the scourge of terrorism in the sub-region as well as on the continent.

He said global support was necessary since the impact of a single terrorist incident in one part of the world resonates throughout the world.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on the UN and, indeed, all member states to lend their support to the efforts being made by ECOWAS to restore normalcy to Mali, and help us defeat the scourge of terrorism,” Akufo-Addo urged.

The military junta that overthrew the Malian president last month named a former defense minister and retired Colonel Bah N’Daw on Monday as president of the transitional government as demanded by the sub-regional bloc. Enditem