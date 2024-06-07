ECOWAS Champions Preservation of the Fouta Djallon Mountains

From May 26 to June 2, 2024, a high-level delegation led by Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, embarked on a crucial mission to safeguard the Fouta Djallon Mountains.

Accompanied by His Excellency Mr. Louis Blaise Aka-Brou, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, and the Fouta Djallon Mountains Integrated Management Programme team, the delegation’s efforts were aimed at addressing the environmental and socio-economic challenges facing this vital region.

Initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and supported by the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel (UNISS), the World Food Programme (WFP), and ECOWAS, the mission was met with strong support from the Guinean authorities. The delegation, advocating through the “APPEL DE LABE POUR LA SAUVEGARDE DU MASSIF DU FOUTA DJALLON ET LA GRANDE COALITION SUR L’EAU POUR LE SAHEL” (LABE CALL FOR THE SAFEGUARDING OF THE FOUTA DJALLON MOUNTAINS AND THE GREAT WATER COALITION FOR THE SAHEL), included Mr. Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for the Sahel, Mr. Robert Guei, FAO Sub-Regional Coordinator for West Africa, and Mr. Ollo Sib, WFP Representative for West Africa.

The mission combined meetings with Guinean officials, field visits, and community awareness activities in the regions of Labe and Mamou. Local authorities praised the initiative and highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Guinean government to protect the mountains. The Fouta Djallon Massif, a crucial source of water for major rivers such as the Senegal, Niger, and Gambia, is facing severe degradation due to climate change and unsustainable practices like slash-and-burn farming and deforestation.

Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse conveyed the appreciation of His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Toure, President of the ECOWAS Commission, to the Guinean authorities during a meeting with Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Amadou Ouri Bah. She reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to the preservation of the Fouta Djallon Mountains, emphasizing the importance of the Regional Programme for the Integrated Development of the Fouta Djallon Massif (PRAI MFD), which was transferred from the African Union to ECOWAS in 2018.

The Fouta Djallon Massif extends beyond Guinea into Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, supporting over 8,000 springs and more than 1,600 rivers, many of which are transboundary. This vital ecosystem is threatened by human activities and climate change, necessitating urgent conservation efforts.

UN Under-Secretary-General Abdoulaye Mar Dieye stressed the importance of declaring the Fouta Djallon Mountains a World Heritage Site, highlighting their global ecological significance. The mission’s advocacy underscored the urgent need to protect this natural heritage to ensure the sustainability of water resources and biodiversity for the entire West African region.