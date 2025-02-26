ECOWAS Champions Water-Energy-Food Strategy to Tackle West Africa’s Conflict Triggers at Global Security Forum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified its push to leverage the interconnected challenges of water, energy, and food security as tools to defuse tensions in one of the world’s most conflict-prone regions.

At the 61st Munich Security Conference (February 14–16, 2025), ECOWAS Vice President H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja outlined the bloc’s blueprint for using data-driven early warning systems and regional cooperation to address resource-driven instability.

Speaking at a high-level panel organized by Germany’s development agency GIZ, Tchintchibidja stressed that competition over shrinking natural resources—exacerbated by climate change and population growth—has become a critical security threat. “Our region’s vast resources should fuel prosperity, but instead, we see conflicts erupting over water access, herder-farmer clashes, and disputes about land ownership,” she noted. Climate shifts, she added, are pushing pastoralists into farming zones, while extreme weather disrupts food and energy supplies, creating a “pressure cooker” for violence.

ECOWAS’ strategy hinges on its Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN), which monitors environmental, health, and food security risks across member states. The system alerts governments to emerging crises, such as droughts that could spark mass migrations or crop failures likely to inflame communal tensions. The Commission has also rolled out policies to formalize land rights, manage cross-border transhumance corridors, and invest in climate-resilient agriculture—initiatives funded partly by the ECOWAS Stabilization Fund.

The Munich appearance coincided with a closed-door meeting between Tchintchibidja and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze, signaling strengthened ties. Germany, a key ECOWAS partner, has backed projects like solar-powered irrigation systems in Sahelian nations and regional grain reserves to buffer against price shocks. “Sustainable development is preventive security,” Schulze remarked during the talks, underscoring Berlin’s focus on linking aid to stability.

Days later, Tchintchibidja co-chaired a review of the ECOWAS Stabilization Fund in Bonn with Christoph Rauh, Germany’s Africa director at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation. The €500 million fund, launched in 2022, supports post-conflict recovery in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Benin, and Togo—countries grappling with coup fallout and jihadist spillover. While progress was noted, challenges persist: Benin’s northern regions face escalating extremist attacks, while Togo’s political reforms remain fragile.

Analysts argue ECOWAS’ nexus approach is timely. A 2024 UN report linked 78% of West Africa’s conflicts to resource scarcity, with climate-induced displacement doubling since 2020. Yet hurdles loom. “Coordination between nations is uneven,” said a Dakar-based security expert. “Farmers in Nigeria’s Middle Belt won’t stop clashes with herders unless land reforms are enforced locally—not just debated in Abuja.”

As the Munich conference concluded, ECOWAS officials hinted at plans to expand the Stabilization Fund to coastal states like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where illegal mining and coastal erosion are fueling unrest. For a bloc often criticized for reactive crisis management, the water-energy-food framework offers a rare proactive vision—if member states can align their policies.