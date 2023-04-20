ECOWAS charges women to speak against undemocratic tendencies

Women have been acknowledged as major partners in consolidating democracy in West Africa.

They have therefore, been urged to speak against undemocratic tendencies that could mar the peace of the continent.

Mr Serigne Ka, Acting Head, Democracy, Good Governance and Human Right at the Directorate of Political Affairs of ECOWAS who made the call said: “Democracy is all about inclusiveness of members of society by active participation of the people in the processes.

“You cannot exclude one part of society and you say you are promoting democracy. In this sense women cannot be left out,” he stated.

Mr Ka made the remark in a keynote address at a two-day consultative forum organised by the Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and ECOWAS under its West Africa Young Women in Politics.

It was on the theme: “The Role of Women in Stemming the Tide of Democratic Backsliding in West Africa” and was attended by members of ECOWAS States, representatives of political parties, gender organisations, and civil society organisations.

The programme was sponsored by the National Empowerment for Democracy.

Mr Ka said the regional bloc had suffered three coup d’etat in three member states, namely, Mali in 2020, Guinea 2021, and Burkina Faso in 2022, which brought big setbacks in terms of democratic progress in West Africa.

“We have also seen democratic coup d’etat- talking about the change of constitution to allow for a third-time mandate, but what are the roles of women in trying to fight these things? he questioned.

The Acting Head said: “Women can use their voices to speak out against democratic backsliding by advocating human rights and freedom of expression while organising protests, lobbying policymakers and engage with civil society organisations to raise awareness against the threat of democracy.”

Mr Ka said women could also engage civil societies to monitor government activities, to promote transparency, and hold leaders accountable.

He mentioned other areas that women could champion to stem the tide as including the involvement in the electoral processes, peacebuilding, security, and good governance.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in a goodwill message commended GenCED for working to champion the rights of women and gender equality not only in Ghana but in West Africa and across the world.

Madam Sabia Kpekata, Principal Officer, Department of Gender, at the Ministry, said the role of women in stemming the tide of democratic backsliding in West Africa could not be overemphasised, adding; “Women bring unique ideas and skills that can contribute significantly to protect and strengthen democracy in the region.

“Therefore, there is the need to work towards more inclusive, equitable and democratic society that benefits all citizens.”

Madam Esther Tawiah, the Executive Director of GenCED in a welcoming address, said over the past two decades, democratic backsliding had become a defining trend in global politics and West Africa also continued to face same.

“In the past four years alone, several countries in West Africa have experienced backsliding in democracy either in the form of military seizures of power from democratically elected governments (Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea).

“Others are weakening of democratic integrity through changes or attempted changes in term limits (Togo, Cote

d’Ivoire, and Guinea). And yet in others, democratic backsliding has been occasioned by the process towards democratic transition or consolidation -elections and its associated violence that is (Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria)

Madam Tawiah said that had been a great concern to them as women, hence the forum to discuss and come out with some forms of measures and solutions.

“To be sure, ECOWAS has adopted protocols and mechanisms that prohibit unconstitutional change of governments (Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, 2001) and electoral violence (Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security, 1999).

“However, ECOWAS is yet to get buy-in on fixed term limits from all Members States od ECOWAS,” she stated.