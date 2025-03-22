ECOWAS Chief Urges Unity in Talks with EU Amid Regional Fragmentation

West African leaders must prioritize regional cohesion to counter mounting security and political crises, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission President Omar Alieu Touray declared during high-stakes talks with European Union delegates on Thursday.

The meeting, aimed at reinforcing a decades-long partnership, followed the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the 15-nation bloc earlier this year.

“Disunity jeopardizes our collective security and governance,” Touray told EU ambassadors at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja. “These threats demand collaborative solutions, not division.” His appeal comes as jihadist violence escalates across the Sahel, with attacks surging 32% in 2023 according to conflict monitor ACLED.

EU Commits €370 Million to Regional Stability



The European Union finalized €370 million ($400 million) in funding for programs targeting trade, renewable energy, and security coordination. The package, part of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, includes support for cross-border counterterrorism intelligence sharing and agricultural modernization.

EU delegation head Gautier Mignot emphasized Brussels’ long-term investment in West Africa, noting €11.6 billion allocated since 2014. “Regional integration remains vital to addressing shared challenges,” he said, referencing October’s €210 million agreement for migration management and digital infrastructure.

ECOWAS faces unprecedented strain after Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger formed a Russia-aligned security pact in January. Niger’s post-coup leaders have further shifted alliances, expelling French troops and deepening ties with Iran. Touray acknowledged tensions but insisted the bloc remains open to dialogue.

Analysts warn of eroding public trust. “Many citizens view ECOWAS as disconnected from grassroots needs,” said Dakar-based political researcher Fatimata Sow. “Partnerships must deliver visible benefits, not just high-level agreements.”

Key outcomes from Thursday’s talks include:

Technical support for ECOWAS’ planned single currency, delayed to 2027

Expanded market access for West African exports under the EU’s Economic Partnership Agreements

Climate resilience funding for coastal states battling coastal erosion

The talks coincided with preparations for Senegal’s postponed March 2024 presidential election, which EU observers will monitor. With jihadist activity spilling into Ghana and Togo, stakeholders stress urgency. “Unity isn’t rhetorical—it’s survival,” Touray said.

As the Sahel crisis reshapes regional alliances, the ECOWAS-EU partnership faces a defining test: Can funding bridge political divides? The answer may determine stability across 400 million people.