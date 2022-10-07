ECOWAS, COMESA and EAC and users wish to relaunch 50MAWSP project

Dakar, Senegal, October 06, 2022. The stakeholders and best users of the 3 Economic Communities (ECOWAS, COMESA, EAC) of the platform of the 50 Million African Women have the Word (50MAWSP) project were in a virtual meeting this Wednesday, October 05 2022. The main objective of this virtual meeting is to provide a framework for discussion for the main users and stakeholders of 50MAWSP to engage and exchange on the best way to relaunch and improve the functionality of the platform.

This virtual meeting was attended by users and stakeholders from the 38 Member States of the 3 Regional Economic Communities which are the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC).

For about 3 hours, the hundred or so participants in this webinar discussed strategies to be implemented to relaunch and improve the use of the 50MAWSP platform. This virtual meeting particularly contributed to facilitating the sharing of experiences and knowledge on the various functionalities of the platform, as well as its positioning to take advantage of the new opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECAf) in order to make it more functional and useful for women, girls and young entrepreneurs.

Mr. Kolawolé SOFOLA, Acting Director of Trade of the ECOWAS Commission introduced the webinar by recalling the context of this meeting which is to mobilize the various actors, stakeholders and partners with a view to relaunching the 50MAWSP platform to facilitate women’s trade.

Professor Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs of ECOWAS took part in this activity. She insisted on how much digital solutions have become essential for all activities since the appearance of the Covid 19 pandemic. She magnified the interest of the African Union through the African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECAf ) for his interest in the survival of the initiative.

Dr. Irène ISAKA, Director of Social Affairs of EAC represented the Secretary General of EAC at this meeting. She recalled the important missions expected of the 50MASWP platform, in particular those of facilitating learning, mentoring, e-commerce and business contacts for women and young people on the African continent.

Ambassador Dr. Kipyego CHELUGET, COMESA Assistant Secretary General in charge of Programs officially opened the webinar. According to him, the empowerment of women and the digitization of trade for trade between Member States are essential for development, hence the importance to mobilize other partners for the support and survival of the 50MAWSP platform.

Presentations on: “ The 50MAWSP Platform and its Relevance for the AfCFTA: Maximizing the Potential of 50MAWSP for Women in Africa” and on “ The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Opportunities for Women in Business were made during this webinar.

The top 5 users of the platform as well as some webinar participants shared their experiences on using the platform. Apart from the unanimous wish to relaunch the initiative, they recommended the integration of new technical functionalities into the platform to facilitate continental digital trade, access to financing and the empowerment of women, girls and young entrepreneurs in Africa. .

As a reminder, the first phase of the 50MAWSP project financed in September 2016 by the AfDB was implemented by COMESA, EAC and ECOWAS through its Center for Gender Development (CCDG). The objective of the project is to contribute to the empowerment of women and girls by providing a digital networking platform to facilitate access to information on financial and non-financial services. Since its launch in November 2019, the platform has facilitated the sharing of information and knowledge within the 3 communities. It has registered more than 270,000 users. More than 14,000 users have created accounts on the platform and can access the networking space, present their products or services, connect in real time and interact with other users.