ECOWAS Commission Amazons to donate medical equipment to Bula Hospital

As part of year-long activities to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day, the ECOWAS Commission Amazons in collaboration with the ECOWAS Stabilization Mission in Guinea Bissau, will be donating medical equipment to the Hospital of Bula in Guinea-Bissau.

The donation will enhance healthcare services, improve patient care, and support the vital workbeing done at the Bula Hospital.

The donation includes a meticulously chosen range of cutting-edge medical equipment, advanced diagnostic tools, therapeutic devices, monitoring systems, and other essential medical equipment. The donation will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive and high-quality healthcare services tailored to the specific needs of Bula Hospital and its patients.

This generous contribution underscores the Amazons’ commitment to improving healthcare for all individuals, irrespective of their economic backgrounds.

In addition to the equipment donation, the ECOWAS Amazons renovated the hospital building, further enhancing the infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for both patients and medical staff.

The Amazons led by H.E. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission will be making this donation on July 8, 2023. in Bula, Guinea Bissau, symbolizing a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services in the region.