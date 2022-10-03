ECOWAS Commission committed to resourcing CCDG

As part of her contact tour with ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies, HE Mrs. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission was this Friday, September 30, 2022 at the premises of the ECOWAS Center for Development du Genre (CCDG) in Dakar, Senegal. This visit by the Vice-President follows the one she made the same morning to the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), a specialized institution of ECOWAS, located in the same building as the CCDG in Dakar.

After welcoming HE Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA on behalf of the CCDG staff, Mr. Awudu Ahmed Gumah, Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation congratulated the Vice-President on her appointment, as she is the second woman to occupy this prestigious position since the creation of the sub-regional institution. This demonstrates that the ECOWAS Commission is gradually moving towards gender equality.

Following him, a presentation of the programs and achievements of the CCDG was made by Mrs. Salimata THIAM, the Principal Gender Programs Officer of the CCDG. She highlighted the six areas of intervention of the CCDG, namely strengthening the organizational and institutional capacities of national mechanisms for the promotion of gender equality; equitable access to basic social services, including education and health; economic empowerment of women; democracy, good governance, human rights, peace and security; gender and trade; gender and migration. She also highlighted the difficulties, in particular the lack of financial and human resources, the need for training and the administrative red tape that slows down the implementation of ECOWAS initiatives for gender equality. She ended her presentation by asking the Vice-President for her support for a strong mobilization of resources and a better visibility around the activities of the CCDG to strengthen and facilitate the appropriation of the Center’s programs by the populations of the member countries. , as well as the involvement of civil society and the private sector.

In response to the grievances of the Gender Centre, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission made a commitment to support the mobilization of resources and the visibility of the activities of the CCDG. While making a commitment to make gender one of the important pillars of its agenda from now on, it above all recommended the development and urgent implementation of a visibility strategy to shed light on the programs and achievements of the CCDG. , which will contribute to facilitating the mobilization of resources from technical and financial partners, as well as giving full meaning to the vision of an ECOWAS of the Peoples.