ECOWAS Commission Condemns Niger Coup Attempt

ECOWAS has received the news of an attempted coup d’Etat in Niger with

shock and consternation.

ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force

and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically- elected President of

the Republic immediately and without any condition.

ECOWAS and the international community will hold all those involved in the

plot responsible for the security and safety of the President, his family,

members of the government and the general public.