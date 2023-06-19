ECOWAS Commission consoles families of victims of boast disaster in Kwara State

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has received with shock, the tragic news of the boat mishap that has led to the death of over 100 people and the disappearance of several others in Kwara State, Nigeria on Monday 12 June 2023.

The President of the Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, on behalf of the Community, expresses heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the accident and to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and pray for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The Commission commends the rescue efforts of the authorities and expresses confidence that adequate safety measures will be instituted to avert tragic incidents of such magnitude in the future.

ABUJA, 16 JUNE 2023