ECOWAS Commission engages partners on strengthening Early Warning and Response

The Vice President of the Commission, H. E. Damtien L. Tchinchibidja led an ECOWAS delegation to Washington D.C., USA, from the 6th to the 10th of March 2023 to foster partnerships for enhanced Early Warning and Early Warning Response in the ECOWAS region.

In line with 2022-2026 Strategic Objectives of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, the goal of the mission was to meet with key partners in order to foster collaboration with the aim of strengthening ECOWARN with improved technical, technological, communication and state of the art tools for enhanced data mining.

As part of the mission’s outreach, the ECOWAS delegation co-hosted a roundtable on Early Warning and Early Response, in partnership with the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies. The one day roundtable was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, the academia, NGO’s, think tanks, tech companies, research institutions and US Government Agencies.

In addition, the ECOWAS delegation held bilateral meetings with key partners in D.C. Specifically the ECOWAS Vice President met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for West Africa of the US Department of State, Mr. Michael Heath, the Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Africa of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Dr. Monde Muyangwa, the Managing Director Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS) Ms. Carla Koppell and the President and CEO of Creative Associates International, Mr. Leland Kruvant.

The Vice President of the Commission was accompanied on the mission by the Director of Early Warning, Dr. Abdou Lat Gueye and a team of technical staff.