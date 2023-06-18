The ECOWAS Commission hold its Annual Procurement Capacity Building Training workshop in Lagos, Nigeria from June 15-17, 2023.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi DARMA, Commissioner for Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission, the Director of Administration and General Services, Mr. Seydou BANGOURA, the Director of Strategic Planning & Monitoring and Evaluation, the Ag. Director of Human Resources as well as various procurement

practitioners and actors from ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies and Technical Departments.

The objectives of the training were outlined by Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi DARMA, who encouraged participants to embrace and adhere to best practices with regards to the regulation and procedures of the ECOWAS Procurement Code and Manual. He further indi-cated that the success of the workshop will lead to improved efficiency of procurement processes within all Institutions and Agencies.

The Director of Administration and General Services, Mr. BANGOURA, also highlighted the importance of the workshop, encouraging the participants to share and discuss experiences and issues pertaining to procurement in order to facilitate smooth implementation of projects and programmes .

The three days will be concluded by the adoption of several recommendations proposed by the participants.