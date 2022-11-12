ECOWAS Commission Hosts World Bank Delegation for Second Implementation Support Mission for WURI Project

The ECOWAS Commission, through the Directorate of Free Movement and Migration will host a World Bank delegation to discuss and review the implementation of the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) project on 10th and 11th November 2022.

This is the second support mission the Word Bank is organising; the first one was in May this year.

This mission will seek to review the status of implementation of the WURI project and deliberate on the measures for accelerating project implementation. The mission will also seek among other things to discuss the WURI Programme Governance Framework, being instituted to create an institutional framework and to organize coordination arrangements between participating countries; plan for the 2023 high-level WURI meeting; and review the 2023 annual workplan, budget and procurement plan. The mission also provides an opportunity for both the ECOWAS Commission and the World Bank to discuss complementarities of the WURI project with other digital economy and service delivery initiatives within the ECOWAS Member States.

The meeting will be attended by ECOWAS Commission Directorates of Digital Economy and Posts, External Relations, Legal Affairs, and Financial Reporting and Grants.

The WURI is a multi-phase programme financed by the World Bank and implemented by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Niger and Togo, and the ECOWAS Commission, with the objective to increase the number of persons in participating countries who have government-recognized proof of unique identity that enables access to services. Specifically, the Commission aims to foster regional dialogues and cooperation for cross-border mutual recognition of foundational identity systems for access to services.