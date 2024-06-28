ECOWAS Commission Official Visits Border Posts to Strengthen Integration Efforts

The Head of the ECOWAS Commission Lagos Liaison Office, Mr O. Okunola, conducted official visits to the Seme—Krake and Hilacondji Joint Border Posts on June 26 and 27, 2024, respectively.

These visits aimed to bolster cooperation and support for these border posts, which play vital roles in economic integration, security, and regional stability, thereby underlining the importance of the audience’s work.

During his engagements, Mr Okunola met with key officials, including the Customs Area Comptrollers at both border posts. Discussions centred on addressing operational challenges and enhancing the efficiency of border operations, which are critical to facilitating trade and collaboration among ECOWAS member states.

Mr Okunola reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission’s unwavering commitment to optimizing border post functions, providing the audience with a sense of reassurance about the future of their operations. He emphasized their pivotal role in promoting seamless regional trade and integration, underscoring the Commission’s dedication to supporting initiatives that strengthen regional security and economic cooperation.

The visits underscored ECOWAS’s ongoing efforts to foster closer ties and collaboration at strategic border points, reinforcing their importance in advancing regional development objectives within the ECOWAS community.