ECOWAS Commission Organized A Retreat For Permanent Resident Representatives

The ECOWAS Commission has organized a retreat for Permanent Resident Representatives of ECOWAS to Member States from 11th to 13th May 2022 in Ouidah, Republic of Benin. The objective of the retreat is to discuss the Representations’ report, validate the draft headquarters agreement and present group work on the Representatives’ Manual.

In his opening address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou welcomed the Representatives to the historic city of Ouidah to finalize crucial documents for the smooth running of ECOWAS Representations to Member States.

He added that their presence in Ouidah was the culmination of several years of efforts to equip the Representations with effective tools to make ECOWAS presence more visible and predictable. He further stated that the documents that will emerge from deliberations at the retreat will enable better service for economic and social development of Member States. He reminded them of their role in line with Decision A. Dec. 9/03/14 establishing Permanent Representations in Member States and encouraged them to synchronize their actions and activities with the mandate of the Commission.

Addressing the permanent representative, H. E President Brou said the retreat was organized to “report in the form of assessment of your activities as well as the lessons we can draw from them to strengthen your presence in the States, the finalization of the draft model headquarters agreement and the presentation of the conclusions of the group work for the elaboration of the terms of reference of the Representatives’ Handbook”. He wished them fruitful deliberations and successful discussions.

Each representative will over the course of the three days present their activities, deliberate over the headquarters agreement and finalize the representative’s handbook.