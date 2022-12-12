ECOWAS Commission Organizes A Reflection Day On DCH

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the Human Capital Development (HCD) Core Task Force of Nigeria, organized a day of reflection on optimizing human capital development in the region.

The meeting aimed, among other things, to review strategies and achievements in human capital development in the year 2022, discuss documentation and action plans on human capital potentials in the region, and define the work plans for the year 2023 for ECOWAS and the restricted working group of Nigeria.

In her welcome speech delivered by her Executive Assistant, Mr. Abdoul Rauof Salami, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Madam Damtien L. Tchintchibidja welcomed the participants to the retreat and declared that their presence was a clear demonstration of the importance they attach to the promotion of the Human Capital Development Program in West Africa. She said that following the example of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Commission has launched its Human Capital Development Strategy to support its Member States in their various human capital development programmes.

She recalled the joint launch, in June 2022, of the ECOWAS Regional Strategy and National Strategy for Human Capital Development, in collaboration with the Core Task Force on Human Capital Development of Nigeria, and noted that three (3) other countries in the region have developed their national human capital development strategy, while other countries such as the Republic of Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Gambia are in the process of developing their strategies.

For her part, Mrs. Yosola Akinbi, Coordinator of the Core Task Force on Human Capital Development of Nigeria, noted that the retreat was aimed, among other things, to agree on all the recommendations and action plans between the DCH of ECOWAS and the RWG of Nigeria, to consolidate them in a single report for greater clarity and transparency, and to harmonize the position of the ECOWAS Commission and Nigeria.

She noted that in December 2018, Nigeria developed its strategy to accelerate human capital development, and it was adopted by the ECOWAS Commission as part of the development of its Regional Integrated Strategy for Human Capital Development. Human capital. She listed the achievements of Nigeria’s Human Capital Development Strategy, including support in the form of grants to twelve (12) selected Nigerian States and the Federal Capital Territory in the implementation of their Human Capital Development Programme. human (DCH).