ECOWAS Commission, partners consulting on strengthening early warning, rapid intervention mechanism

From March 6 to 10, 2023, the Vice-President of the Commission, HE Damtien L. Tchinchibidja, led an ECOWAS delegation to Washington DC, United States of America. The objective was to promote partnerships aimed at strengthening the early warning and rapid intervention system in the ECOWAS region.

In line with the strategic objectives of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate for the period 2022-2026, the mission aimed to meet with key partners to promote collaboration focused on strengthening the early warning system and rapid response using advanced technical, technological and communication tools, which should also improve data mining.

As part of the outreach activities of the mission, the ECOWAS delegation jointly organized a roundtable on the early warning and rapid response mechanism, in partnership with the Africa Center for Strategic Studies. This one-day event saw the participation of various stakeholders including representatives of the diplomatic corps, academia, NGOs, think tanks, technology companies, research institutions and US government agencies.

In addition, the ECOWAS delegation held bilateral meetings with key partners in Washington. The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission notably met with Mr. Michael Heath, Deputy Under-Secretary of State for West Africa of the United States Department of State; Mr. Monde Muyangwa, Deputy Administrator of the Bureau for Africa of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); Ms. Carla Koppell, Managing Director of Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS) and Mr. Leland Kruvant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Associates International .

As part of the mission, the Vice-President of the Commission was accompanied by Mr. Abdou Lat Gueye, Director of Early Warning, and a team of technicians.