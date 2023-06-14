ECOWAS Commission Presents Quality Award Certificate of Recognition to the EU

The Commissioner Madam Massandjé Toure Litse By The Right And Ms Samuela Isopi
The ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Madam Massandjé Toure-Litse on June 19, 2023 presented on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Quality Award Certificate of Recognition to the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms Samuela Isopi.

The award was presented during a courtesy call the Ambassador paid on Massandjé Toure-Litse, at the ECOWAS Commission Annex at River Plaza in Abuja, Nigeria, as a token of appreciation for the European Union support and commitment to ECOWAS. In addition to the Certificate of Recognition, an Honorary Award was also presented.

The visit of Ms. Isopi was to ensure continuous collaboration between the European Union and the ECOWAS Commission.

