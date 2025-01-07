ECOWAS Commission President Conducts Assessment Visit to ECOMIG Force Headquarters in Bakau

On January 3, 2025, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, paid an official visit to the ECOMIG Force Headquarters in Bakau, Gambia.

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the operational readiness of the mission and to appraise the preparedness of personnel tasked with fulfilling its mandate.

The visit commenced with the President inspecting the Quarter Guard at the Forecourt of the Force Headquarters, a ceremonial display marking the beginning of the engagement. Following the inspection, the President received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing operational activities of the personnel, as well as the challenges they are currently facing in executing their duties.

In his remarks, President Touray expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and efforts of the ECOMIG personnel. He emphasized the importance of remaining resolute and committed to the success of the mission, acknowledging the crucial role the mission plays in the region. The President reassured the personnel that the ECOWAS Commission would continue to provide the necessary support to help overcome any obstacles and ensure the realization of mission objectives.

Additionally, the President promised to address the concerns raised during the briefing and pledged to take action on the challenges presented. As a gesture of goodwill and appreciation, the Force Commander of ECOMIG, Colonel Ndiagne Diouf, presented a souvenir to President Touray and the Head of Mission ECOMIG, Her Excellency Miatta Lily French, the Resident Representative of the President ECOWAS Commission to The Gambia.

The event was attended by senior officials, including staff officers of the Force Headquarters and commanders from the Senegalese, Nigerian, and Ghanaian contingents, all of whom played an instrumental role in the mission’s ongoing operations. The visit underscored the ECOWAS Commission’s continued commitment to peace and security in the region, and President Touray wished the personnel success as they work towards the fulfillment of their mandate.