ECOWAS Commission President Congratulates Ghana on Peaceful Elections and Mahama’s Victory

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has extended his congratulations to the people of Ghana for conducting a successful and largely peaceful 2024 general election.

Dr. Touray also congratulated Former President John Dramani Mahama on his victory, acknowledging the significance of the moment for Ghana’s democracy.

Furthermore, the ECOWAS President commended Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his timely and graceful concession, which he described as a demonstration of statesmanship and a deep love for the country. This gesture, according to Dr. Touray, reflects the spirit of democracy and national unity.