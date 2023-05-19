ECOWAS commission President hosts Matsunaga Kazuyoshi of Nigeria

On Thursday, 18 May 2023, the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) granted audience to the Japanese Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS in Abuja, Nigeria. During their discussions, the two personalities reviewed cooperation between ECOWAS and Japan, particularly priority projects in the region as well as strategies for strengthening relations between the two parties.

Addressing the Japanese diplomat, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray welcomed the good results achieved through cooperation between Japan and ECOWAS Member States. The President of the ECOWAS Commission also expressed the gratitude of his institution for Japan’s commitment to the fight for Food Security, Health, Agriculture, Education and Vocational Training. He also called on Japan to support infrastructure projects implemented by ECOWAS, especially the construction of highways on the two major corridors in the region, namely the Lagos – Abidjan Corridor and the Abidjan – Dakar – Praia Corridor.

H.E. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi commended ECOWAS for its efforts to maintain regional peace and stability. The Japanese Ambassador also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to always support ECOWAS in its quest to promote the development of its Member States and ensure the well-being of its citizens. He concluded by sharing his vision and desire to see a strong involvement of the Japanese private sector in regional markets as well as the promotion of green energy, rural electrification and new technologies.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, was also attended by Mr. Abdou Kolley, Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Mr. Kouassi Jérôme Boa, ECOWAS Director of External Relations.