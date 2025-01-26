ECOWAS Commission President Meets AAMPB Delegation to Discuss Partnership

A delegation from the Association of Former Members of Staff of the Bank for Investment and Development of the Economic Community of West African States (EBID), also known as AAMPB, was granted an audience with Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, on Thursday, 23 January 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Mensan Kintoyon Amegavie, President of AAMPB, and Jean Milas N’Guessan, the Association’s Advisor, visited Dr. Touray to introduce the organization and explore possible areas of collaboration. Founded on 2 November 2018, AAMPB is headquartered in Lomé, Togo, within the building of EBID itself.

During the meeting, Amegavie outlined the goals and activities of AAMPB, emphasizing the group’s ambition to act as a bridge between former staff and the new generation of EBID officials. He noted that the Association aims to leverage the extensive experience of its members by offering their expertise to EBID for various initiatives where their knowledge could be beneficial.

Amegavie proposed a mutually beneficial partnership with the ECOWAS Commission, suggesting that the Commission could tap into the expertise of AAMPB members, whose wealth of experience and professional skills would add value to regional development projects. He presented Dr. Touray with a list of AAMPB members and a yearbook that highlights the group’s activities.

In response, Dr. Touray commended the initiative of forming AAMPB and welcomed the potential partnership. He acknowledged that the Association’s collective experience could greatly contribute to the ongoing work of the ECOWAS Commission and the development of West Africa.

The ECOWAS President also encouraged AAMPB members to share their insights and support the Commission’s efforts to overcome the challenges facing the region. “West Africa is a family; it must stay together and stick together. No one is strong alone. We are only strong when we are together,” he emphasized, reinforcing the need for collaboration to address the region’s pressing issues.

Dr. Touray expressed gratitude for AAMPB’s proposal and assured the delegation that the Commission would continue to work closely with them to harness the full potential of their expertise in advancing West Africa’s development.