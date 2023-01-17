ECOWAS Commission President Meets Heads Of ECOWAS Institutions On Implementing Strategic Objectives

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has held a virtual meeting with the Heads of ECOWAS Institutions with a view to coordinating activities towards the realization of the four strategic objectives of the present administration. The President also discuss the alignment of the mandates of each institution with the strategic objectives, the improvement in the execution of the yearly budget and the institutionalization of quarterly reporting to the ECOWAS Commission by these institutions.

At the end of the meeting, the Heads of ECOWAS Institutions unanimously agreed on improve on the various strategic areas which will accelerate the realization of the 4×4 objectives while assuring the President of their support and cooperation in enhancing reporting system and budget performance.