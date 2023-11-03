ECOWAS Commission President Meets with Center for Civilians in Conflict’s West Africa Regional Director

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has met with the Regional Director, West Africa, Center for Civilians in Conflict Mr. Vianney Bisimwa at the Commission’s HQ in Abuja.

Mr. Bisima is seeking the support of ECOWAS in the activities of the center which is focused on protecting the lives of civilians during conflict.

President Touray highlighted that peace and security are two of the major objectives of the regional body and the first pillar of its vision 2050 agenda.

He further stressed that one of the major challenges confronting West Africa today is insecurity and ECOWAS is putting a lot of emphasis on working with stakeholders in the region to respond to this challenge in a coordinated manner to promote ownership and enhance inclusion.

Dr. Touray said while the regional body and its partners seek to end conflict it should minimize the effect of conflict on civilians.

In his response, Mr. Bisima said that there’s a need for ECOWAS and its partners, to advocate that increased military action to fight terror in conflict areas that does not lead to the killings of more civilians.

He further underscored the importance of a more coordinated approach to responding to insecurity in the region with ECOWAS taking the lead.