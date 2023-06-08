ECOWAS Commission Provided Financial Support For The Conduct Of Legislative Elections In Guinea-Bissau

The ECOWAS Commission has provided financial support for the successful conduct of the just-concluded legislative elections in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau. This was disclosed by the Head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission and former President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, His Excellency Jorge Carlos Fonseca, at the post-election briefing held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

He noted that ECOWAS Commission spent about $712,000 to ensure the success of the Sunday, 4th June 2023 legislative elections into Guinea-Bissau’s 120 National People’s Assembly. The head of the mission also said $500,000 of the amount was provided as support for the National Electoral Commission (CNE), with another $92,000 provided to the ECOWAS stabilization force deployed to the country to enable it to secure the electoral process.

According to the former Cabo Verde President, another $120,000 was also provided by the Commission to offset the outstanding obligations to party agents to prevent them from carrying out a threat to boycott the election over the arrears owed them. He commended the 893,618 voters, comprising 434,009 men and 459,609 women, for their massive turnout and comportment, which contributed to the peaceful and successful conduct of the election and characterized by substantial compliance with the country’s electoral laws.