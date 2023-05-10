ECOWAS Commission receives Ambassador Jon Tong in Nigeria

The Vice President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, received H.E. Ambassador Jon Tong of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting, H.E. Ambassador Jon Tong commended ECOWAS for its efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and for the development projects it undertakes for the well-being of the citizens of the region.

The Korean diplomat expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen working relations with the regional organisation and praised its dynamism and leadership. He added that his country hopes to build a strong, ambitious and diversified partnership with ECOWAS.