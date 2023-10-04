ECOWAS Commission receives three delegations

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, received three delegations on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, aimed at fostering collaboration and strengthening partnerships in addressing key issues facing the sub-region. Ms. Helena König, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, H.E. Mr Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, and Dr Jasper Wieck, Political Director for the German Ministry of Defence headed these delegations.

As he expressed gratitude for the delegates’ visit, President Touray pledged to collaborate with them to solve the sub-region’s security and development issues. He emphasized the need to collaborate with various partners’ activities to ensure that they provide the results required for West Africa’s peace, development, and prosperity.

Earlier, the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Ms Helena König, discussed the cooperation between the EU and ECOWAS, including the issues surrounding transitions, the situation in Niger, and the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). They also announced that the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr. Josep Borrell Fontelles, will visit ECOWAS on the 20th of this month.

Furthermore, H.E. Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, a multilateral financial organisation focused on addressing Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment, stated that this is an opportunity to introduce Finance Cooperation to ECOWAS management and explore avenues for collaboration.

Additionally, Dr Jasper Wieck, Political Director of the German Ministry of Defense, underscored Germany’s commitment to regional peace and stability and provided Germany’s expertise in security and military cooperation to the Republic of Niger’s ECOWAS mediation efforts.

The meetings were attended by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Mr. Jerôme BOA, Director of External Relations, and Mr. Abdou Kolley, Chief of Staff to the President.