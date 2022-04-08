ECOWAS Commission Signs Addendum With IP To Protocol of Cooperation Signed In May 2016

ECOWAS Commission and Camões – Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P signed an addendum to the Protocol of cooperation signed in May 2016.

The event took place at ECOWAS Training Center, at 61 Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Asokoro District, Abuja with the presence of Honorable Ambassador João Ribeiro de Almeida, President of the Camões Institute and Honorable Commissioner for Human Resources, Prof Jeremias Dias Furtado in representation of ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

The signature of the addendum ensures the continuation of the Portuguese Language Center at the ECOWAS Commission and teaching of Portuguese to ECOWAS staff and interns which shall be ministered by Francisco Lopes, PhD, the new Portuguese teacher, contracted under the terms of the protocol.

Other dignities present at the ceremony are the Honorable Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Dr. Luis Barros and Dr. Carla Teresa Rodrigues, Director of Services of the Camões Institute.