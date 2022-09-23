ECOWAS Commissioner visits Cape Verde’s Minister of Agriculture and Environment

Ribeira Grande de Santiago, Cape Verde, 20 September 2022. While in Cape Verde as part of the 8th Annual Meeting of the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Network (RRSA), the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Massandje Touré-Litsé, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Environment of Cape Verde, Dr. Gilberto Silva, on September 20, 2022. She was accompanied by the Executive Director of the Regional Center for Animal Health, Dr. Vivian Iwar and the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Cape Verde, Dr. Samuel Lamptey.

Mrs. The Commissioner introduced herself to the authorities of the Ministry and reaffirmed to the Minister her commitment to continue the work undertaken by her predecessor with the support of Cape Verde. Among other topics of common interest discussed by the two officials, Minister Silva stressed the desire for the ECOWAS Commission to take more account of Cape Verde’s insular particularity in all development initiatives it undertakes, both at regional and national levels. In his opinion, Cape Verde continues to be a potential in terms of economic and commercial exchanges for ECOWAS, despite the great challenge of mobilizing drinking water, water for agriculture, livestock and development in general.

The strengthening of integration and relations with Cape Verde through structuring projects (for example, a water desalination project) will allow the country to reinforce its declared desire to produce more vegetables, fruit, animal and agricultural products, while positioning itself as a country of services and tourism.