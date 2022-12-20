ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff Chart new Modalities for Combating Terrorism

The Extraordinary meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Eco-nomic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened, today, December 19, 2022, in Bissau, Guinea Bissau. The meeting was preceded by the meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Op-erations and Chiefs of Intelligence, which held in Bissau December 17 and 18, 2022 respec-tively.

The Defence Chiefs are meeting on the instruction of the Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which held on December 4, 2022, in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to urgently study and propose the options, modalities and financial and technical means for the urgent operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, including a special kinetic operation to combat terrorism in the Region as well as unconstitutional changes in Members States.

In his welcome remarks, Gen. Biague Nan tam, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and the Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff, high-lighted that the CCDS is meeting to chart a viable cause so that together they can effectively fight terrorism. He added that it is by pulling resources together they can raise the needed resources to meet the expectations of the affected people.

Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner, Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission, representing H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, in his statement highlighted the negative impact of terrorism on the peace and security of the Region. He added that there is need for concerted effort, consultations, intelligence coor-dination to tackle terrorism.

While welcoming the Defence Chiefs, Engr. Marciano Silva Barbeiro, Minister of State, De-fence and Veterans of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, emphasised the need to find solutions to guarantee peace and security in the Region.

In her opening statement H.E. Suzi Carla Barbosa, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Inter-national Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers emphasised that it is time to react and work strategically to defeat the scourge of terrorism and mitigate the impacts in the Region.

The Defence Chiefs discussed and considered the security situation in the Region and the reports from the meetings of the ECOWAS Heads of Operations and Chiefs of Intelligence Services, among other issues. The report of the CCDS meeting will be present to a Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of States and Government.