ECOWAS Condemns Attacks in Niger

ECOWAS expresses its profound sorrow over the series of armed assaults by various groups within the Republic of Niger, which tragically resulted in the loss of numerous lives of Nigerien soldiers.

The organization vehemently denounces these acts of aggression and extends its heartfelt sympathies to the citizens of Niger, as well as to the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers.

In the strongest terms, ECOWAS urges the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to swiftly reinstate the constitutional framework, fostering an environment conducive to addressing the country’s precarious security situation.