ECOWAS Condemns Charges of High Treason Against President BAZOUM

In a recent development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed its profound astonishment in response to the attempts to bring charges of high treason against His Excellency Mohamed BAZOUM, the democratically elected President of the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS condemns this action in the strongest terms, characterizing it as a provocative move that stands in direct contradiction to the purported commitment of the military authorities in Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.

ECOWAS views the decision to bring charges of high treason against President BAZOUM as a concerning development that could further exacerbate the already complex political situation in Niger. The organization firmly asserts that President BAZOUM remains the legitimate and democratically elected leader of the Republic of Niger, a recognition shared by both ECOWAS and the international community.

The move to detain President BAZOUM is deemed illegal and against the principles of democratic governance and constitutional order. ECOWAS vociferously calls for the immediate release of President BAZOUM from detention and insists on his prompt reinstatement to his rightful position as the President of the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS underscores the importance of upholding democratic norms and values in the West African region and beyond. The organization remains committed to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the restoration of constitutional governance in its member states. The charges brought against President BAZOUM are viewed by ECOWAS as an affront to these principles and an impediment to regional stability.

In conclusion, ECOWAS reiterates its strong condemnation of the charges of high treason brought against President Mohamed BAZOUM and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. The organization urges all relevant stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, constitutional adherence, and peaceful resolution in order to ensure the stability and progress of the Republic of Niger and the wider West African region