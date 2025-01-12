ECOWAS Condemns Deadly Attack in Benin, Vows Stronger Counterterrorism Efforts

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has strongly condemned the brutal attacks carried out by unidentified armed men in the Point Trible area of Benin on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, which left dozens of casualties.

In a statement released on January 11, 2025, ECOWAS expressed deep sympathy to the government, security forces, and citizens of Benin, particularly the families of the soldiers who lost their lives while defending their nation. The Commission also wished for the swift recovery of the wounded.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism across West Africa and underscored the ongoing implementation of its Counterterrorism Plan of Action. The Commission called on all member states to strengthen their cooperation in intelligence sharing and enhance border security to effectively combat such threats.

The statement also highlighted ECOWAS’s full solidarity with the people and government of Benin, emphasizing the regional organization’s continued support for efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all citizens within the Community.

The condemnation comes as ECOWAS remains dedicated to eradicating terrorism and promoting peace and stability throughout West Africa.