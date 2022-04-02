ECOWAS Condemns Terrorist Attack On Aabuja-Kaduna Bound Train

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission said it has received with shock the terrorist attack in Nigeria on Monday 28th March 2022 on the C, resulting in the death, injuries and kidnapping of several persons.

The Commission said, it strongly condemns the terrorist attack in all its ramifications and expresses deep sympathy with the Government and the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the families of victims.

The Commission prays for the speedy recuperation of the injured, the release of those kidnapped while expressing confidence that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts would be arrested and made to face the law.

“The Commission would like to assure the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of our strong and unshakeable solidarity in our collective efforts towards tackling terrorism and other forms of violent extremism.”