ECOWAS Confronts Escalating Food Crisis in Abuja Summit

West African leaders convened in Nigeria’s capital on March 18, 2025, for a critical two-day meeting on food security, as worsening hunger and malnutrition threaten nearly 47 million people across the region by mid-2025.

The third annual gathering of the ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve’s Management Committee aims to overhaul crisis-response strategies amid persistent conflict, climate shocks, and global geopolitical instability.

Opening the session, Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, warned that reliance on external aid is unsustainable. “Sovereign financing for agriculture and emergency mechanisms must align with our realities,” he said, urging member states to prioritize domestic solutions. His remarks echoed concerns over a projected surge in food insecurity, with 34.7 million people already requiring urgent assistance as of December 2024.

The Regional Food Security Reserve, established to enable rapid aid deployment and bolster regional solidarity, now holds over 74,000 metric tons of emergency supplies stored across West Africa. Mohamed Zongo, Executive Director of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, highlighted its evolution into a “vital social protection tool,” citing its role in mitigating crises at local, national, and regional levels.

Key agenda items include reviewing reserve operations since 2023, approving 2025 procurement and intervention plans, and mobilizing funds to address overlapping food, nutrition, and pastoral emergencies. Participants will also launch a revision of the decade-old regional storage strategy, acknowledging gaps between policy design and on-the-ground implementation.

“This isn’t just about stockpiling grains,” said an ECOWAS delegate, speaking anonymously. “We’re rethinking how to coordinate responses when conflicts block supply routes or floods wipe out harvests.” Climate-driven droughts and erratic rainfall have slashed crop yields in recent years, while insecurity in the Sahel continues to disrupt farming and trade.

The reserve’s governance framework, managed by a committee of ECOWAS members, Chad, Mauritania, and technical partners, allows swift decision-making on purchases, storage, and crisis deployments. Yet funding shortfalls persist. A 2024 audit revealed only 60% of pledged contributions were fulfilled, complicating efforts to pre-position supplies.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs Massandjé Touré-Litsé, represented by Zongo, emphasized the reserve’s dual mandate: emergency relief and long-term resilience. “Food sovereignty requires regional collaboration—no nation can tackle these challenges alone,” she noted.

Discussions will also address standardizing nutrition interventions, as acute malnutrition rates exceed emergency thresholds in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Private-sector representatives pushed for stronger links between smallholder farmers and storage hubs, while civil society groups demanded transparency in aid distribution.

By the summit’s close on March 19, members aim to finalize a 2025 action plan and solidify partnerships with donors. “The stakes couldn’t be higher,” Ogunbiyi said. “Either we invest in collective solutions now, or face irreversible setbacks in regional stability.”

With the Sahel’s lean season approaching, the clock is ticking for ECOWAS to transform pledges into progress—and avert a humanitarian catastrophe.