ECOWAS congratulates Government of Guinea Bissau over peaceful elections

By
News Desk
-
0
Elections In Guinea Bissau
Elections In Guinea Bissau

FELICITATIONS

The ECOWAS Commission conveys heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Guinea Bissau on the peaceful, transparent, and inclusive elections.

ECOWAS remains solidly behind Guinea Bissau and encourages all the citizens to continue to work for peace and development under the leadership of President of the Republic, His Excellency General Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Long Live the Great Nation of Guinea Bissau!

Long live ECOWAS!

Abuja, 9 June 2023

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here