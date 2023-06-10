ECOWAS congratulates Government of Guinea Bissau over peaceful elections

FELICITATIONS

The ECOWAS Commission conveys heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Guinea Bissau on the peaceful, transparent, and inclusive elections.

ECOWAS remains solidly behind Guinea Bissau and encourages all the citizens to continue to work for peace and development under the leadership of President of the Republic, His Excellency General Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Long Live the Great Nation of Guinea Bissau!

Long live ECOWAS!

Abuja, 9 June 2023