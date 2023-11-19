ECOWAS Congratulates The Republic of Liberia

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) congratulates the people of Liberia on the peaceful conduct of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

ECOWAS also congratulates Ambassador Joseph Boakai on his election as President of Liberia and salutes President George Weah for graciously accepting the results of the elections.

Liberians have once again demonstrated that democracy is alive in the ECOWAS region and that change is possible through peaceful means.

ECOWAS commends all the stakeholders, including the political parties, National Elections Commission, the civil society, the security forces as well as local and international partners, for their commitment to a credible and inclusive electoral process as enshrined in the Revised Farmington River Declaration.

The next phase of Liberia’s democratic journey is crucial; ECOWAS therefore calls on the people of Liberia to maintain and safeguard the peace and security of the country at all times.

ECOWAS will continue to support the people of Liberia to consolidate peace and security, deepen democracy and foster socio economic development.